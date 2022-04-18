Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: All kicks king off in Sweden  (Read 634 times)
Bill Buxton
« on: April 18, 2022, 05:01:20 PM »
Muzzies on the rampage.
kippers
« Reply #1 on: April 18, 2022, 05:47:10 PM »
Yep. Only needed a spark.
I lived and worked in Linkoping and this idea that Swedes are all welcoming is a myth. Bar owners and locals i talked to were extremely concerned at the numbers filling the town and loitering late at night in the town centre.
Bernie
« Reply #2 on: April 18, 2022, 10:17:26 PM »
Thanks for bringing this to my attention - very little in the msm unless you dig for it.

Im in Malmö on Wednesday so Id better wear my timpsons in case there is any bother.
kippers
« Reply #3 on: April 18, 2022, 10:30:08 PM »
Random shootings in Tel Aviv.
Rioting in Sweden

The MSM doesn't like to show the muzzies in a bad light.
Big Bad Eugene

« Reply #4 on: April 18, 2022, 10:37:38 PM »
You'd only end up apologising after being filled in anyway yer great big vagina  :ponce:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #5 on: April 19, 2022, 07:34:12 PM »
So no one going to mention Rasmus Paluden? A notorious RWNJ who announced plans to visit Muslim immigrant areas and burn the Koran? No, anyone? Well basically, that's what kicked all this shit off!
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #6 on: April 19, 2022, 09:05:01 PM »
I think the trouble in Malmö predates that arsehole, but his ridiculous conduct certainly doesnt help. Hes a qualified lawyer too, so not the usual knuckle dragger.
kippers
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:34:20 PM »
Yes, they do rather get collectively upset over their sky fairies dont they. Bit excessive to riot and burn shit, or even put a fatwa on a Batley teacher !
Bill Buxton
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:52:42 PM »
Somehow we are supposed to think that wholesale violence,arson and death threats  by the religion of peace followers is excusable because some geezer burnt a book.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:14:18 PM »
As Heinrick Heine once said. "Where one burns books, there one eventually burns people."
Tintin
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:41:27 PM »
So, if a bunch of Christians destroyed your neighbourhood because
someone burned a bible, you would just quote Heinrick and be full of understanding?
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:12:10 PM »
No, I'd quote him as it's a salient warning!
Bill Buxton
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:57:19 AM »
Pulling the tired old Nazi card I see.
Rutters
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:29:50 AM »
Some apologists will always try to justify rioting if the 'right' people are doing it.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:55:03 AM »
 :like:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:07:08 PM »
Against a far right wing book burner, yes!
Logged
