kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 177





Posts: 3 177

Re: All kicks king off in Sweden « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:47:10 PM » Yep. Only needed a spark.

I lived and worked in Linkoping and this idea that Swedes are all welcoming is a myth. Bar owners and locals i talked to were extremely concerned at the numbers filling the town and loitering late at night in the town centre.