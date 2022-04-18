Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 511 Wilder and Burnley. « on: April 18, 2022, 04:41:16 PM » At the post match Interview he was asked about the Burnley job. He didnt deny it. No smoke without fire and all that. Have the players got wind of something? Does that explain the last three results? Logged

Posts: 3 195 Re: Wilder and Burnley. « Reply #1 on: April 18, 2022, 08:01:13 PM » You could also argue that his wouldn't have managed us today and at Bournemouth if he'd been tapped up. Logged

Posts: 5 511 Re: Wilder and Burnley. « Reply #2 on: April 18, 2022, 08:54:15 PM » I suspect Wilder isn't going but something isn't right. Why didn't he just say " I'm staying at Boro". His January transfer business has turned out be a load of duds and perhaps Gibson has bollocked him. Logged

Posts: 3 195 Re: Wilder and Burnley. « Reply #3 on: April 18, 2022, 10:19:55 PM » Why would he bollock him. Just been a bad 14 days on the pitch at the wrong time. You may love some of these players or sing songs about them when things are going well, but we need more resilient players and squad depth.

Have faith that Gibbo, Scott and Wilder fix it. Logged

Posts: 5 511 Re: Wilder and Burnley. « Reply #4 on: April 19, 2022, 09:27:16 AM » The silence from Wilder and the club is deafening. He has been tapped up and is considering his next move. If so get the maximum compensation and appoint Farke. Logged

Posts: 5 133 Re: Wilder and Burnley. « Reply #5 on: April 19, 2022, 09:51:13 AM » Is it only me then, he's never implied anything.

He often goes off on a tangent when interviewed, he's hard to listen to tbh. I lose track of the question.

So I take it he's not talking about it as he nowt to say on it. I take it he's pissed off he's being asked.

Load of speculation and ppl getting worked up over nowt i feel. Logged

Posts: 1 062 Re: Wilder and Burnley. « Reply #6 on: April 19, 2022, 10:19:29 AM » Blokes going nowhere , has a job here to do & will be here for the start of next season , people speculating for the sake of it ......how often do bookies get mananger odds wrong , yet its apparently gospel to keep saying moneys piling on wilder ...to pull in the gullible mainly . Burnley is a car crash waiting to happen with mad yanks in control whos arse has gone ......so they resort to what they know ...sack people ......or he can work here for at least 3/4 years Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Quote from: Billy Balfour on April 19, 2022, 09:51:13 AM Is it only me then, he's never implied anything.

He often goes off on a tangent when interviewed, he's hard to listen to tbh. I lose track of the question.

So I take it he's not talking about it as he nowt to say on it. I take it he's pissed off he's being asked.

Load of speculation and ppl getting worked up over nowt i feel.



I agree with you about Wilders interview skills. He needs to be clearer in what he is getting across.





I agree with you about Wilders interview skills. He needs to be clearer in what he is getting across. Logged

Posts: 5 511 Re: Wilder and Burnley. « Reply #8 on: April 19, 2022, 10:52:59 AM » Simon Jordan slating Wilder on Talksport. He is well connected with Gibson so he does know something. I now think Wilder could be on his way. Logged

Posts: 5 511 Re: Wilder and Burnley. « Reply #9 on: April 19, 2022, 02:02:18 PM » Ofcourse it could just be that Wilder is incredibly inarticulate. Perhaps he needs some media training. Logged

Quote from: Bill Buxton on April 19, 2022, 10:52:59 AM Simon Jordan slating Wilder on Talksport. He is well connected with Gibson so he does know something. I now think Wilder could be on his way.



Wilders agent has come out and said that trip to Burnley invited by directors is a lie.

He's good pals with SD and I've read he watched the spurs game there before out FA cup.

It's all bullshit

Wilders agent has come out and said that trip to Burnley invited by directors is a lie.He's good pals with SD and I've read he watched the spurs game there before out FA cup.It's all bullshit Logged

Posts: 5 059 Re: Wilder and Burnley. « Reply #11 on: April 20, 2022, 06:41:05 AM » the is something in it all,,, he has either met them or is in the running for it.



I get he can't come out and knock it back if he did and then they came back and offered silly money - he would turn into a bigger cunt - than he would if he left now - after just joining us.





money talks if Burnely wants him - they will come and get him.



Logged

Posts: 5 511 Re: Wilder and Burnley. « Reply #12 on: April 20, 2022, 06:26:19 PM » It looks as if Wilder is on his way. If not, all he had to do was pledge his loyalty to Boro. I suspect its a done deal with Burnley. Lets hope for a huge compensation and get a manager in soon who can get ready for next season. Logged

Posts: 829 Re: Wilder and Burnley. « Reply #14 on: April 20, 2022, 07:04:19 PM »



Ive no idea who he is I thought Burnley were looking at a coach from the continent and Kjetil Knutsen seems to have been linkedIve no idea who he is Logged

Posts: 5 059 Re: Wilder and Burnley. « Reply #15 on: Today at 04:41:46 AM »



you can't blame him or anyone else for maybe wanting to make the step up. Burnley or not if the coin is also right. Even though Burnely might be heading back down come the season end.



they still carry a more financially powerful wedge than we currently do.



it's not a place that would appeal to me over - other than a big bag of money in my arse pocket.



unless they appoint someone - I don't think we've heard the end of it - by that, I mean if they go down I would expect Wilder to be top of their list in the summer if we don't go up..





for now, it's good to hear him commit to Boro......



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/wilder-steve-gibson-middlesbrough-meeting-23758858#comments-wrapper





the is no smoke without fire.you can't blame him or anyone else for maybe wanting to make the step up. Burnley or not if the coin is also right. Even though Burnely might be heading back down come the season end.they still carry a more financially powerful wedge than we currently do.it's not a place that would appeal to me over - other than a big bag of money in my arse pocket.unless they appoint someone - I don't think we've heard the end of it - by that, I mean if they go down I would expect Wilder to be top of their list in the summer if we don't go up..for now, it's good to hear him commit to Boro...... Logged

Posts: 5 059 Re: Wilder and Burnley. « Reply #17 on: Today at 12:09:51 PM » That's my take on things bob - until I see him leading us out in the 1st match of next season - I will have my doubts about him staying over the summer.



I will back him until then but have my doubts about his commitment.



I say this respectfully even a fool could have batted last week's question off with a straight no I'm not interested - would have been suffice for me - unless he got something out of Boro from it (wage rise as an example) - then fair play I suppose nothing wrong with playing that game. Logged