the is no smoke without fire.
you can't blame him or anyone else for maybe wanting to make the step up. Burnley or not if the coin is also right. Even though Burnely might be heading back down come the season end.
they still carry a more financially powerful wedge than we currently do.
it's not a place that would appeal to me over - other than a big bag of money in my arse pocket.
unless they appoint someone - I don't think we've heard the end of it - by that, I mean if they go down I would expect Wilder to be top of their list in the summer if we don't go up..
for now, it's good to hear him commit to Boro......https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/wilder-steve-gibson-middlesbrough-meeting-23758858#comments-wrapper
