Posts: 5 503 Wilder and Burnley. « on: Yesterday at 04:41:16 PM » At the post match Interview he was asked about the Burnley job. He didnít deny it. No smoke without fire and all that. Have the players got wind of something? Does that explain the last three results? Logged

Posts: 3 180 Re: Wilder and Burnley. « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:01:13 PM » You could also argue that his wouldn't have managed us today and at Bournemouth if he'd been tapped up. Logged

Posts: 5 503 Re: Wilder and Burnley. « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:54:15 PM » I suspect Wilder isn't going but something isn't right. Why didn't he just say " I'm staying at Boro". His January transfer business has turned out be a load of duds and perhaps Gibson has bollocked him. Logged

Posts: 3 180 Re: Wilder and Burnley. « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:19:55 PM » Why would he bollock him. Just been a bad 14 days on the pitch at the wrong time. You may love some of these players or sing songs about them when things are going well, but we need more resilient players and squad depth.

Have faith that Gibbo, Scott and Wilder fix it. Logged

Posts: 5 503 Re: Wilder and Burnley. « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:27:16 AM » The silence from Wilder and the club is deafening. He has been tapped up and is considering his next move. If so get the maximum compensation and appoint Farke. Logged

Posts: 5 128 Re: Wilder and Burnley. « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:51:13 AM » Is it only me then, he's never implied anything.

He often goes off on a tangent when interviewed, he's hard to listen to tbh. I lose track of the question.

So I take it he's not talking about it as he nowt to say on it. I take it he's pissed off he's being asked.

Load of speculation and ppl getting worked up over nowt i feel. Logged

Posts: 1 061 Re: Wilder and Burnley. « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:19:29 AM » Blokes going nowhere , has a job here to do & will be here for the start of next season , people speculating for the sake of it ......how often do bookies get mananger odds wrong , yet its apparently gospel to keep saying moneys piling on wilder ...to pull in the gullible mainly . Burnley is a car crash waiting to happen with mad yanks in control whos arse has gone ......so they resort to what they know ...sack people ......or he can work here for at least 3/4 years Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Posts: 5 503 Re: Wilder and Burnley. « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:23:07 AM » Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 09:51:13 AM Is it only me then, he's never implied anything.

He often goes off on a tangent when interviewed, he's hard to listen to tbh. I lose track of the question.

So I take it he's not talking about it as he nowt to say on it. I take it he's pissed off he's being asked.

Load of speculation and ppl getting worked up over nowt i feel.



I agree with you about Wilderís interview skills. He needs to be clearer in what he is getting across.





