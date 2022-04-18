Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Wilder and Burnley.  (Read 170 times)
At the post match Interview he was asked about the Burnley job. He didnt deny it. No smoke without fire and all that. Have the players got wind of something? Does that explain the last three results?
You could also argue that his wouldn't have managed us today and at Bournemouth if he'd been tapped up.
I suspect Wilder isn't going but something isn't right. Why didn't he just say " I'm staying at Boro". His January transfer business has turned out be a load of duds and perhaps Gibson has bollocked him.
