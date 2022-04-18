Welcome,
April 18, 2022, 09:49:03 PM
Wilder and Burnley.
Topic: Wilder and Burnley.
Bill Buxton
Wilder and Burnley.
Today
At the post match Interview he was asked about the Burnley job. He didnt deny it. No smoke without fire and all that. Have the players got wind of something? Does that explain the last three results?
kippers
Re: Wilder and Burnley.
Today
You could also argue that his wouldn't have managed us today and at Bournemouth if he'd been tapped up.
Bill Buxton
Re: Wilder and Burnley.
Today
I suspect Wilder isn't going but something isn't right. Why didn't he just say " I'm staying at Boro". His January transfer business has turned out be a load of duds and perhaps Gibson has bollocked him.
