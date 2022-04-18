Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Looks like the Wilder myth is being punctured.  (Read 109 times)
Bill Buxton
« on: Today at 02:04:01 PM »
When it comes down to it hes no better than Pulis or Warnock.
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:34:33 PM »
Not at all.
Let's see what a clear out and a summer spending brings for next season. We are a more promising proposition to get the right players in than we have been for years.


There is something in this Burnley thing though I fear.
SmogOnTour
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:11:10 PM »
Until he's had the same amount of time here as Pulis and Warnork, I don't know how you can judge.
If he was here at the beginning of the season, we'd be at least 10 points better off.
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:35:25 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 03:11:10 PM
Until he's had the same amount of time here as Pulis and Warnork, I don't know how you can judge.
If he was here at the beginning of the season, we'd be at least 10 points better off.

well said smog ... the only thing that would piss me off is if he went to Burnley now...

I don't think he will, but if he did...what a proper cunt he would be in my eyes.

I'm against mid-season moves players or managers/coaches unless out of contract players or coaches/managers.

do what you want in the summer is my take on things.

the flipside is money talks! Burnely or not ...well it does with me!
