Until he's had the same amount of time here as Pulis and Warnork, I don't know how you can judge.
If he was here at the beginning of the season, we'd be at least 10 points better off.
well said smog ... the only thing that would piss me off is if he went to Burnley now...
I don't think he will, but if he did...what a proper cunt he would be in my eyes.
I'm against mid-season moves players or managers/coaches unless out of contract players or coaches/managers.
do what you want in the summer is my take on things.
the flipside is money talks! Burnely or not ...well it does with me!