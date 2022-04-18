Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 18, 2022, 03:56:56 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Why are the Lefts woke warriors
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Why are the Lefts woke warriors (Read 160 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
Online
Posts: 5 038
Why are the Lefts woke warriors
«
on:
Today
at 08:44:10 AM »
so desperate to destroy Winston Churchill?
woke warriors did make me chuckle - that's that lot OTR
the government should step in and put a stop to it all.
a fair enough article
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10727009/If-Churchill-sullied-Lefts-woke-warriors-force-writes-DOUGLAS-MURRAY.html
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 412
Re: Why are the Lefts woke warriors
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:42:16 AM »
Why are the RWNJ's so willing to drink the Kool Aid?
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 653
Re: Why are the Lefts woke warriors
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:56:04 AM »
What's this LWNJ 'Kool Aid' then?
Logged
SmogOnTour
Offline
Posts: 1 876
Re: Why are the Lefts woke warriors
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:05:19 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 09:42:16 AM
Why are the RWNJ's so willing to drink the Kool Aid?
Why are you such an Americanised oddball? Is this what living in London does to a man?
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...