Ben G



Offline



Posts: 5 059







Mountain KingPosts: 5 059 Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « on: Yesterday at 07:30:25 AM » Brunch in Spoons and a 1-0 win.



Watmore to grab it! Logged Tory Cunt

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 037





Posts: 5 037 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:39:05 AM » it would have made a good 3 pm kick-off this one.



that's the only thing I don't like about Sky is the early kick-off game.



it hampers the crowd attendance despite the fact I think the club earns more than they lose due to tv revenue.



I will wait for the team before laying my bets.



Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 037





Posts: 5 037 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:55:13 AM » outside of the agreed sky money - I'm sure they get £100k for a home televised game. whether it's a full house or one man and his dog in the ground.



hence the big snow clear up that time to get the Sky Leeds home game on.





22/23k today for me on Sky - 3 pm with no Sky I think we'd be looking at 26/26/27k Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 037





Posts: 5 037 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:43:01 AM »



headset is going for the win today - let's hope the boro does the same!





Marcus Tavernier

Middlesbrough 3-1

First Goal Scorer100/1

Middlesbrough v Huddersfield. £2.50



Andraz Sporar

Middlesbrough 2-0

First Goal Scorer20/1

Middlesbrough v Huddersfield £2.50



Josh Coburn

5/1

Last Goal Scorer

Middlesbrough v Huddersfield £1.00





Riley McGree

14/5

Anytime Goalscorer

Middlesbrough v Huddersfield £1.00



Isaiah Jones

9/2

Anytime Goalscorer

Middlesbrough v Huddersfield £1.00





on a side note - the first time this season I'm not going with a boro CB to score anytime - famous last words as I go looking for some bacon to take home this bank holiday Monday.



Oh wilder said he fucking loves paddy mcnair !!



CMON BORO...

























the time has come - the team is out - get your bets on, lads & lasses.headset is going for the win today - let's hope the boro does the same!Marcus TavernierMiddlesbrough 3-1First Goal Scorer100/1Middlesbrough v Huddersfield. £2.50Andraz SporarMiddlesbrough 2-0First Goal Scorer20/1Middlesbrough v Huddersfield £2.50Josh Coburn5/1Last Goal ScorerMiddlesbrough v Huddersfield £1.00Riley McGree14/5Anytime GoalscorerMiddlesbrough v Huddersfield £1.00Isaiah Jones9/2Anytime GoalscorerMiddlesbrough v Huddersfield £1.00on a side note - the first time this season I'm not going with a boro CB to score anytime - famous last words as I go looking for some bacon to take home this bank holiday Monday.Oh wilder said he fucking loves paddy mcnair !!CMON BORO... Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 1 061





Posts: 1 061 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:57:17 AM » Big Paddy anytime is todays winner Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 037





Posts: 5 037 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:12:35 PM » Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 12:05:38 PM Jordan Rhodes. Got to be hasnt it?







yes, it always sends a shiver down my spine when you see an ex-player starting or on the bench. i like him so won't begrudge him a consolation goal - not the fucking the winner though yes, it always sends a shiver down my spine when you see an ex-player starting or on the bench. i like him so won't begrudge him a consolation goal - not the fucking the winner though « Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:14:09 PM by headset » Logged

kippers

Online



Posts: 3 181





Posts: 3 181 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:46:36 PM » Need to be more direct, too much training session moves coming to nothing. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 037





Posts: 5 037 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:01:22 PM » I think we have got away with one then - sol should have headed that - keeper in the grand scheme of things should have gone off under a goal-scoring opportunity. It was going in



I like the look of Thomas for them - not much between both teams here like. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 037





Posts: 5 037 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:14:49 PM » done right over on a set play - something we cant do for love nor money.



a test of character now - fuck this up and it's time to start planning for next season Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 504





Posts: 5 504 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 01:16:00 PM » What is it about Bamba? He has a disastrous error in virtually every game he plays. What a bloody stupid free kick to give away. Well the season is now spluttering to a very disappointing end. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 037





Posts: 5 037 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:21:03 PM » I was expecting better.



the one certain thing is we need to score goals in the second half to win or draw.



Logged

Flyers Nap

Offline



Posts: 6 230







Posts: 6 230 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 01:21:10 PM »

Back to the good old days Midfield shite, wing backs playing like full backs and centre forwards who cant score.Back to the good old days Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 504





Posts: 5 504 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:24:01 PM » As is often the case our FA Cup run disguised our dip in form. A team virtually dependent on Jones playing, and being on form. In other words Boro are a one trick pony. All our opponents for some considerable time now have sussed Boro. Maybe a good thing if Wilder went to Burnley. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 037





Posts: 5 037 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 01:26:37 PM » Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 01:23:10 PM That Burnley job must look more tempting for Wilder



not for me - they've tapped someone up .. unless it is him for them to sack Dyche when they did.



you don't sack a manager at this stage of a season without having the nod or someone lined up not for me - they've tapped someone up .. unless it is him for them to sack Dyche when they did.you don't sack a manager at this stage of a season without having the nod or someone lined up Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 037





Posts: 5 037 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:28:54 PM » I will still say losing that Hull game is the killer not so much the dropped points against the current top 3.



That's not defending things as they are.



that Hull game was some 3pts to lose at this stage of the season.





Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 037





Posts: 5 037 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 01:33:37 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 01:24:01 PM As is often the case our FA Cup run disguised our dip in form. A team virtually dependent on Jones playing, and being on form. In other words Boro are a one trick pony. All our opponents for some considerable time now have sussed Boro. Maybe a good thing if Wilder went to Burnley.



























ffs billy lad and then what put you in charge.... ffs billy lad and then what put you in charge.... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 037





Posts: 5 037 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 01:35:16 PM » I will take their best player and set-piece player going off as a positive.



CMON BORO... Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 504





Posts: 5 504 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 01:50:41 PM » Wilders January transfer business is now looking really poor. We needed two strikers who could cut it in this league. Connolly and Balogun very very poor. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 504





Posts: 5 504 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 02:00:15 PM » So reality is now biting. Now the eternal optimists say its about next season. As far as I can see next season will be no better. Apart from the teams that come down there will other contenders. Most of this squad need shipping out. Logged

kippers

Online



Posts: 3 181





Posts: 3 181 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 02:02:11 PM » Cant continue with Tavernier in this team.

Wastes too many gilt edged opportunities.

Good footballer in sports, but not good enough. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 037





Posts: 5 037 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 02:03:28 PM »



i don't think we are quite top 6 on today's performance.





i will fight until the maths rule us out. Boro til i die .. he should have clipped our wings again there with a hudders goal.i don't think we are quite top 6 on today's performance.i will fight until the maths rule us out. Boro til i die .. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 504





Posts: 5 504 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 02:08:13 PM » You might recall that with seven games to go I thought we would do well to win two of them. Now I think we will do well not to lose the next four. Logged

kippers

Online



Posts: 3 181





Posts: 3 181 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 02:09:49 PM » They are a well drilled side Huddersfield, but we are just too casual.

Here comes Connolly 🤣 Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 037





Posts: 5 037 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 02:24:39 PM » Its a good win for Huddersfield that. when you beat a team at home fighting for a top 6 spot 3rd in the league or not. you've earned your corn for me.



disappointed in us but results count.... not the possessions stats that often get rolled out, by the boro statos





not good enough or bottled it .... pick one of them choices !!! Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 504





Posts: 5 504 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 02:27:03 PM » What a pathetic way to be ending a season. Wilder this and Wilder that blah,blah,blah. Boro are still light years from gaining promotion. Logged

kippers

Online



Posts: 3 181





Posts: 3 181 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 02:30:59 PM » Wilder is still the coach we should stick with and allowed the funds to bring in the players we need.

McNair, Dijksteel, Fry, McGree and Jones are the only players worth their salt in the current line up. Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 5 059







Mountain KingPosts: 5 059 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 02:36:46 PM » Comes to something when the highlight of the day was losing £10 on bandit in The Swatters.



All downhill after that!

Logged Tory Cunt

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 504





Posts: 5 504 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #43 on: Today at 10:50:20 AM » Right from the kickoff yesterday Boro players didnt look right. Is it just a loss of confidence, missing Crooks or have they got wind of something unsettling behind the scenes? Who knows but Wilder should come out and either quash the Burnley rumours or tell it straight. Logged

kippers

Online



Posts: 3 181





Posts: 3 181 Re: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town « Reply #44 on: Today at 11:22:12 AM » Weve lost that attacking zip. Now we just play around in circles.

It's all pretty and tidy, but lack of penetration. We teams drilled like Hull and Huddersfield pack their defence and counter, we have very little in response.

That, coupled with the fact our set peices are woeful.

That free kick yesterday, with McNair and Tav stood over it, its Paddy's all day long to have a crack or floated in, then Tavernier puts it wide!!! Tav should be sold in my opinion, offers little over a season. Logged