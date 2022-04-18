Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town
Ben G
« on: Today at 07:30:25 AM »
Brunch in Spoons and a 1-0 win.

Watmore to grab it!
Tory Cunt
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:39:05 AM »
it would have made a good 3 pm kick-off this one.

that's the only thing I don't like about Sky is the early kick-off game.

it hampers the crowd attendance despite the fact I think the club earns more than they lose due to tv revenue.

I will wait for the team before laying my bets.
Ben G
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:47:40 AM »
It is a ballache indeed.

Do Sky give us the equivalent of a full house for televised games ?
Tory Cunt
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:55:13 AM »
outside of the agreed sky money - I'm sure they get £100k for a home televised game. whether it's a full house or one man and his dog in the ground.

hence the big snow clear up that time to get the Sky Leeds home game on.


22/23k today for me on Sky - 3 pm with no Sky I think we'd be looking at 26/26/27k
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:43:01 AM »
the time has come - the team is out - get your bets on, lads & lasses.

headset is going for the win today - let's hope the boro does the same!


Marcus Tavernier
Middlesbrough 3-1
First Goal Scorer100/1
Middlesbrough v Huddersfield. £2.50

Andraz Sporar
Middlesbrough 2-0
First Goal Scorer20/1
Middlesbrough v Huddersfield £2.50

Josh Coburn
5/1
Last Goal Scorer
Middlesbrough v Huddersfield £1.00


Riley McGree
14/5
Anytime Goalscorer
Middlesbrough v Huddersfield £1.00

Isaiah Jones
9/2
Anytime Goalscorer
Middlesbrough v Huddersfield £1.00


on a side note - the first time this season I'm not going with a boro CB to score anytime - famous last words as I go looking for some bacon to take home this bank holiday Monday.

Oh wilder said he fucking loves paddy mcnair !!

CMON BORO...:mido:
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:57:17 AM »
Big Paddy anytime is todays winner
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:05:38 PM »
Jordan Rhodes.  Got to be hasnt it?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:12:35 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 12:05:38 PM
Jordan Rhodes.  Got to be hasnt it?

monkey

yes, it always sends a shiver down my spine when you see an ex-player starting or on the bench. i like him so won't begrudge him a consolation goal - not the fucking the winner though
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:46:36 PM »
Need to be more direct, too much training session moves coming to nothing.
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:01:22 PM »
I think we have got away with one then - sol should have headed that - keeper in the grand scheme of things should have gone off under a goal-scoring opportunity. It was going in

I like the look of Thomas for them - not much between both teams here like.
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:02:11 PM »
We are in a right fucking mess here.
Another Hull type game.
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:10:26 PM »
This is fookin shite. lost
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:14:08 PM »
Always coming.
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:14:49 PM »
done right over on a set play - something we cant do for love nor money.

a test of character now - fuck this up and it's time to start planning for next season
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:16:00 PM »
What is it about Bamba? He has a disastrous error in virtually every game he plays. What a bloody stupid free kick to give away. Well the season is now spluttering to a very disappointing end.
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:19:30 PM »
Absolutely shite.
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:20:54 PM »
GET FUCKING COBURN ON AND GET TAVERNIER OFF.
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:21:03 PM »
I was expecting better.

the one certain thing is we need to score goals in the second half to win or draw.
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:21:10 PM »
Midfield shite, wing backs playing like full backs and centre forwards who cant score.
Back to the good old days  
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:23:10 PM »
That Burnley job must look more tempting for Wilder
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:24:01 PM »
As is often the case our FA Cup run disguised our dip in form. A team virtually dependent on Jones playing, and being on form. In other words Boro are a one trick pony. All our opponents for some considerable time now have sussed Boro. Maybe a good thing if Wilder went to Burnley.
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:26:37 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 01:23:10 PM
That Burnley job must look more tempting for Wilder

 not for me - they've tapped someone up .. unless it is him for them to sack Dyche when they did.

you don't sack a manager at this stage of a season without having the nod or someone lined up
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:28:54 PM »
I will still say losing that Hull game is the killer not so much the dropped points against the current top 3.

That's not defending things as they are.

that Hull game was some 3pts to lose at this stage of the season.
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:32:09 PM »
In essence Boro have a squad not capable of promotion. The league table never lies.
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:33:37 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 01:24:01 PM
As is often the case our FA Cup run disguised our dip in form. A team virtually dependent on Jones playing, and being on form. In other words Boro are a one trick pony. All our opponents for some considerable time now have sussed Boro. Maybe a good thing if Wilder went to Burnley.













ffs billy lad and then what put you in charge....monkey
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:35:16 PM »
I will take their best player and set-piece player going off as a positive.

CMON BORO...
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:45:46 PM »
BIG JOSH JUST GIVE US A GOAL monkey


WE'RE MIDDLESBROUGH!!!
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:50:41 PM »
Wilders January transfer business is now looking really poor. We needed two strikers who could cut it in this league. Connolly and Balogun very very poor.
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:50:47 PM »
RHODES THE DIRTY CUNT HAS KILLED US OFF..lost
« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:51:43 PM »
Fucking hello. Embarrassing.
« Reply #30 on: Today at 01:52:07 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 12:05:38 PM
Jordan Rhodes.  Got to be hasnt it?

i hope you backed him .. you fucker monkey
« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:52:14 PM »
All so predictable.
« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:00:15 PM »
So reality is now biting. Now the eternal optimists say its about next season. As far as I can see next season will be no better. Apart from the teams that come down there will other contenders. Most of this squad need shipping out.
« Reply #33 on: Today at 02:02:11 PM »
Cant continue with Tavernier in this team.
Wastes too many gilt edged opportunities.
Good footballer in sports, but not good enough.
« Reply #34 on: Today at 02:03:28 PM »
he should have clipped our wings again there with a hudders goal.

i don't think we are quite top 6 on today's performance.


i will fight until the maths rule us out. Boro til i die ..:mido:
« Reply #35 on: Today at 02:08:13 PM »
You might recall that with seven games to go I thought we would do well to win two of them. Now I think we will do well not to lose the next four.
« Reply #36 on: Today at 02:09:49 PM »
They are a well drilled side Huddersfield, but we are just too casual.
  Here comes Connolly 🤣
« Reply #37 on: Today at 02:12:02 PM »
Fantastic free kick from Tav. Well done lad, just what we needed.
« Reply #38 on: Today at 02:24:39 PM »
Its a good win for Huddersfield that. when you beat a team at home fighting for a top 6 spot 3rd in the league or not. you've earned your corn for me.

disappointed in us but results count.... not the possessions stats that often get rolled out, by the boro statos


not good enough or bottled it .... pick one of them choices !!!
« Reply #39 on: Today at 02:27:03 PM »
What a pathetic way to be ending a season. Wilder this and Wilder that blah,blah,blah. Boro are still light years from gaining promotion.
« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:30:59 PM »
Wilder is still the coach we should stick with and allowed the funds to bring in the players we need.
McNair, Dijksteel, Fry, McGree and Jones are the only players worth their salt in the current line up.
« Reply #41 on: Today at 02:36:46 PM »
Comes to something when the highlight of the day was losing £10 on bandit in The Swatters.

All downhill after that!
