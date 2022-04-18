Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 18, 2022
Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town
0 Members and 7 Guests are viewing this topic.
« on: Today at 07:30:25 AM »
Brunch in Spoons and a 1-0 win.

Watmore to grab it!
Logged
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:39:05 AM »
it would have made a good 3 pm kick-off this one.

that's the only thing I don't like about Sky is the early kick-off game.

it hampers the crowd attendance despite the fact I think the club earns more than they lose due to tv revenue.

I will wait for the team before laying my bets.
Logged
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:47:40 AM »
It is a ballache indeed.

Do Sky give us the equivalent of a full house for televised games ?
Logged
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:55:13 AM »
outside of the agreed sky money - I'm sure they get £100k for a home televised game. whether it's a full house or one man and his dog in the ground.

hence the big snow clear up that time to get the Sky Leeds home game on.


22/23k today for me on Sky - 3 pm with no Sky I think we'd be looking at 26/26/27k
Logged
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:43:01 AM »
the time has come - the team is out - get your bets on, lads & lasses.

headset is going for the win today - let's hope the boro does the same!


Marcus Tavernier
Middlesbrough 3-1
First Goal Scorer100/1
Middlesbrough v Huddersfield. £2.50

Andraz Sporar
Middlesbrough 2-0
First Goal Scorer20/1
Middlesbrough v Huddersfield £2.50

Josh Coburn
5/1
Last Goal Scorer
Middlesbrough v Huddersfield £1.00


Riley McGree
14/5
Anytime Goalscorer
Middlesbrough v Huddersfield £1.00

Isaiah Jones
9/2
Anytime Goalscorer
Middlesbrough v Huddersfield £1.00


on a side note - the first time this season I'm not going with a boro CB to score anytime - famous last words as I go looking for some bacon to take home this bank holiday Monday.

Oh wilder said he fucking loves paddy mcnair !!

CMON BORO...:mido:
Logged
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:57:17 AM »
Big Paddy anytime is todays winner
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:05:38 PM »
Jordan Rhodes.  Got to be hasnt it?
Logged
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:12:35 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 12:05:38 PM
Jordan Rhodes.  Got to be hasnt it?

monkey

yes, it always sends a shiver down my spine when you see an ex-player starting or on the bench. i like him so won't begrudge him a consolation goal - not the fucking the winner though
« Last Edit: Today at 12:14:09 PM by headset » Logged
