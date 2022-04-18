Ben G



Middlesbrough versus Huddersfield Town
Brunch in Spoons and a 1-0 win.



Watmore to grab it!

it would have made a good 3 pm kick-off this one.



that's the only thing I don't like about Sky is the early kick-off game.



it hampers the crowd attendance despite the fact I think the club earns more than they lose due to tv revenue.



I will wait for the team before laying my bets.



outside of the agreed sky money - I'm sure they get £100k for a home televised game. whether it's a full house or one man and his dog in the ground.



hence the big snow clear up that time to get the Sky Leeds home game on.





22/23k today for me on Sky - 3 pm with no Sky I think we'd be looking at 26/26/27k

headset



headset is going for the win today - let's hope the boro does the same!





Marcus Tavernier

Middlesbrough 3-1

First Goal Scorer100/1

Middlesbrough v Huddersfield. £2.50



Andraz Sporar

Middlesbrough 2-0

First Goal Scorer20/1

Middlesbrough v Huddersfield £2.50



Josh Coburn

5/1

Last Goal Scorer

Middlesbrough v Huddersfield £1.00





Riley McGree

14/5

Anytime Goalscorer

Middlesbrough v Huddersfield £1.00



Isaiah Jones

9/2

Anytime Goalscorer

Middlesbrough v Huddersfield £1.00





on a side note - the first time this season I'm not going with a boro CB to score anytime - famous last words as I go looking for some bacon to take home this bank holiday Monday.



Oh wilder said he fucking loves paddy mcnair !!



CMON BORO...

























Gingerpig

Big Paddy anytime is todays winner