April 18, 2022, 08:29:25 AM
easter monday - headset money spinner !!!
headset
Posts: 5 018


Today at 07:00:55 AM
Easter Monday gives the headset another chance to take on the bookies!

a couple of e/w nags for today and staying local with the meeting at Redcar.

Redcar 14.49 - Billy Wedge.

Redcar 15.59 - Intrinsic Bond.


and it is not a betting day without a headset tricky treble.

Going for 3 tricky away wins in the search for some bank holiday winnings -


Coventry V Bournemouth - away win.

Bristol City V Sheff Utd - away win.

Notts Firest V West Brom - away win


Will towersy be going the redcar meeting with a wedge in his pocket that would choke a fucking donkey! monkey
