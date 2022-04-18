headset

Offline



Posts: 5 018





Posts: 5 018 easter monday - headset money spinner !!! « on: Today at 07:00:55 AM »



a couple of e/w nags for today and staying local with the meeting at Redcar.



Redcar 14.49 - Billy Wedge.



Redcar 15.59 - Intrinsic Bond.





and it is not a betting day without a headset tricky treble.



Going for 3 tricky away wins in the search for some bank holiday winnings -





Coventry V Bournemouth - away win.



Bristol City V Sheff Utd - away win.



Notts Firest V West Brom - away win





Will towersy be going the redcar meeting with a wedge in his pocket that would choke a fucking donkey! Easter Monday gives the headset another chance to take on the bookies!a couple of e/w nags for today and staying local with the meeting at Redcar.Redcar 14.49 - Billy Wedge.Redcar 15.59 - Intrinsic Bond.and it is not a betting day without a headset tricky treble.Going for 3 tricky away wins in the search for some bank holiday winnings -Coventry V Bournemouth - away win.Bristol City V Sheff Utd - away win.Notts Firest V West Brom - away winWill towersy be going the redcar meeting with a wedge in his pocket that would choke a fucking donkey! Logged