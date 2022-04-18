Easter Monday gives the headset another chance to take on the bookies!
a couple of e/w nags for today and staying local with the meeting at Redcar.
Redcar 14.49 - Billy Wedge.
Redcar 15.59 - Intrinsic Bond.
and it is not a betting day without a headset tricky treble.
Going for 3 tricky away wins in the search for some bank holiday winnings -
Coventry V Bournemouth - away win.
Bristol City V Sheff Utd - away win.
Notts Firest V West Brom - away win
Will towersy be going the redcar meeting with a wedge in his pocket that would choke a fucking donkey!