we will soon find out if they are good enough or not.



we've got a fairly tough-looking, but you would take it run-in on paper.



playing teams or at grounds when we normally don't always have it our own way.



so for me, if we pull off a playoff spot in these next 5 games then we will have earned - as crazy as that might sound.



my prediction for the next 2 is - to get 4 points minimum to stay in the mix.



Wilder is right in many respects it's where you are on the last game of the season that counts, but equally, I would say it's about staying on the right side of the maths.



A win today will ease the pressure/nerves a touch...after our little wobble that draw at Bournemouth now gets us back on track.



Home win for me today!



Let down by the ref on Saturday I thought with those handballs - so we don't want to see any dodgy penalty box incidents again.





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/middlesbrough-players-hungry-sol-bamba-23712655





