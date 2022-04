headset

APPALLING DISRESPECT Fury as Labour election candidate



disgusting showing a total lack of respect for statures in this country.



is this what labour stands for.



You know the drill Sir Keir, but have you got the minerals to carry it out - Kick her out!





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18286998/labour-election-candidate-apologises-obscene/ posts picture-making obscene gesture at WAR MEMORIAL.
disgusting showing a total lack of respect for statures in this country.
is this what labour stands for.
You know the drill Sir Keir, but have you got the minerals to carry it out - Kick her out!