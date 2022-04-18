Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Liverpool - Chelsea Fa Cup Final  (Read 240 times)
headset
« on: April 18, 2022, 05:33:27 AM »
I suppose it will draw in the viewers worldwide but that's the same two teams competing in the domestic cup finals. Then you throw Man City into the mix and you won't be far off the best three teams in Europe.

Even 4th spot in the premier league is a bit of a farce - let's face it none of them competing for 4th are really to be considered as elite clubs on the field may be off the field but the is some gap between them and the top 3 on the field.

I would have much rather Palace have made it through to the final.

its getting harder every year for the lesser clubs

that said I'm still happy coz the hand of quad is still on for the redmen! monkey

Man City will get the league though - Liverpool cup treble for me..
Minge
« Reply #1 on: April 19, 2022, 11:06:04 AM »
Fuck the thieving inbred scruffy cunts and the shithole of a city , hope they win fuck all ever again .
Man City title, Chelsea fa Cup.

Scouse daftcunts  :wanker:
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #2 on: April 19, 2022, 02:35:09 PM »
 Wot Minge sed wiv knobs on 
headset
« Reply #3 on: April 20, 2022, 06:15:24 AM »
steady on lads - did u watch in admiration at the quality of that Liverpool side.

the game of football would be a lesser watch without the redmen involved. YNWA monkey

just enjoy world-class football from world-class players.

that Liverpool forward line is a subline :like:
Minge
« Reply #4 on: April 20, 2022, 03:39:44 PM »
Put any of them in any other team and I'd admit they are exceptional individuals.

dixieland
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:23:46 AM »
I know we can all become jealous at times, but wouldnt we all want to be like Liverpool at this time winning all them trophies along having the greatest manager since Paisley in charge
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:26:13 AM »
 :alf:

Dixie! Ricks not here anymore you know 
