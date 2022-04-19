Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Liverpool - Chelsea Fa Cup Final
« on: Yesterday at 05:33:27 AM »
I suppose it will draw in the viewers worldwide but that's the same two teams competing in the domestic cup finals. Then you throw Man City into the mix and you won't be far off the best three teams in Europe.

Even 4th spot in the premier league is a bit of a farce - let's face it none of them competing for 4th are really to be considered as elite clubs on the field may be off the field but the is some gap between them and the top 3 on the field.

I would have much rather Palace have made it through to the final.

its getting harder every year for the lesser clubs

that said I'm still happy coz the hand of quad is still on for the redmen! monkey

Man City will get the league though - Liverpool cup treble for me..
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:06:04 AM »
Fuck the thieving inbred scruffy cunts and the shithole of a city , hope they win fuck all ever again .
Man City title, Chelsea fa Cup.

Scouse daftcunts  :wanker:
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:35:09 PM »
 Wot Minge sed wiv knobs on 
