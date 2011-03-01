Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 18, 2022, 07:03:45 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Match of the day  (Read 248 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 613



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 12:21:05 AM »
Watching catch up. Just looking at the fucking teams! Dear me. One player costs more to buy and pay than our squad. Where do we end up this time next year, if we get up?
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 056



View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:05:51 AM »
I suspect Gibbo looks at Brighton as an example.

It can be done and theyve shown it.
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 038


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:21:26 AM »
I agree with maybe following the Brighton model.

the issue up here is the location.

same money for example - Brighton or Middlesbrough..
that's why the London club/southern clubs are now doing so well over the previous northern regions bar the really big north west clubs.

that said money talks as we will find out with Newcastle.

im proud to come from Middlesbrough but it is a shithole in comparison to many places around the Uk
« Last Edit: Today at 05:23:26 AM by headset » Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 613



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:18:37 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 08:05:51 AM
I suspect Gibbo looks at Brighton as an example.

It can be done and theyve shown it.

Rather be in the Chumps than fighting relegation from day 1 every year.
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 038


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:51:54 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:18:37 AM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 08:05:51 AM
I suspect Gibbo looks at Brighton as an example.

It can be done and theyve shown it.

Rather be in the Chumps than fighting relegation from day 1 every year.

monkey


I get your thinking and it is better watching a winning team I have to give you that, but your look is a selfish look given the poke Gibson spunks up year on year to keep us afloat.

you wouldn't be saying that if you were bankrolling it all - that's why its wrong for supporters to have that outlook.

OTR for all the good they like to come up with can be bastards for showing that exact same outlook.

its easy when its not you losing 10 or so million a year. Thats the leftie in you i suppose monkey
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 613



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:15:34 PM »
 mick  Eeeeeeeee, and you said you were neutral. I believed you as well.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 