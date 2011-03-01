Watching catch up. Just looking at the fucking teams! Dear me. One player costs more to buy and pay than our squad. Where do we end up this time next year, if we get up?

I suspect Gibbo looks at Brighton as an example. It can be done and theyve shown it.

I agree with maybe following the Brighton model. the issue up here is the location. same money for example - Brighton or Middlesbrough.. that's why the London club/southern clubs are now doing so well over the previous northern regions bar the really big north west clubs. that said money talks as we will find out with Newcastle. im proud to come from Middlesbrough but it is a shithole in comparison to many places around the Uk

Rather be in the Chumps than fighting relegation from day 1 every year.

