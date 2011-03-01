headset

Offline



Posts: 5 024





Posts: 5 024

Re: Match of the day « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:51:54 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:18:37 AM Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 08:05:51 AM I suspect Gibbo looks at Brighton as an example.



It can be done and theyve shown it.



Rather be in the Chumps than fighting relegation from day 1 every year.

Rather be in the Chumps than fighting relegation from day 1 every year.







I get your thinking and it is better watching a winning team I have to give you that, but your look is a selfish look given the poke Gibson spunks up year on year to keep us afloat.



you wouldn't be saying that if you were bankrolling it all - that's why its wrong for supporters to have that outlook.



OTR for all the good they like to come up with can be bastards for showing that exact same outlook.



its easy when its not you losing 10 or so million a year. Thats the leftie in you i suppose I get your thinking and it is better watching a winning team I have to give you that, but your look is a selfish look given the poke Gibson spunks up year on year to keep us afloat.you wouldn't be saying that if you were bankrolling it all - that's why its wrong for supporters to have that outlook.OTR for all the good they like to come up with can be bastards for showing that exact same outlook.its easy when its not you losing 10 or so million a year. Thats the leftie in you i suppose