Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 17, 2022, 01:24:40 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Match of the day
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Match of the day (Read 8 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 608
Match of the day
«
on:
Today
at 12:21:05 AM »
Watching catch up. Just looking at the fucking teams! Dear me. One player costs more to buy and pay than our squad. Where do we end up this time next year, if we get up?
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...