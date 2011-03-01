Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Match of the day  (Read 8 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 12:21:05 AM »
Watching catch up. Just looking at the fucking teams! Dear me. One player costs more to buy and pay than our squad. Where do we end up this time next year, if we get up?
