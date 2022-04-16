kippers

Posts: 3 181 STRIKERS « on: April 16, 2022, 02:57:06 PM » Its time to start looking at purchasing strikers for next season.

Cant keep taking other teams offload on loan.

We get worked up about Sporar, Connelly and Balogun, but they arent even our players. They are money down the drain.

Hopefully Wilder has/is identified the players he wants to bring in as he will have the funds right?

Otherwise he'd be off to Burnley

Bill Buxton

Apart from Coburn the others are loanees. Coburn may have potential. The loaners are not very good at all.They will be returning to their clubs. For ten years Boro have had poor strikers. Can Wilder change that? God only knows.

headset

Posts: 5 047 Re: STRIKERS « Reply #2 on: April 16, 2022, 03:19:22 PM » I don't think we will have the money to buy one unless it is a lower league one - we need to find one - as daft as that sounds -hence why I think he went loan and I think that might well be the route again next year. who with is anyone's guess



that or he might need to cash in elsewhere within the squad.



it will be interesting to see what we get for Spence - that might boost the coffers a touch



we need an auction with him or I don't think we will get more than 10 million at best. Logged

kippers

Posts: 3 181 Re: STRIKERS « Reply #3 on: April 18, 2022, 12:24:14 PM » What we get for Spence will go someway to bringing in a couple decent players/goal scorers.

Myself, I would sell Tavernier for the right price.

The lad has got it, but is just too inconsistent.

He flatters to deceive, is very good on the ball and has great energy. Trouble is, his final ball lacks as does his set peice play.

We could do a lot better with the money.

Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 5 059 Re: STRIKERS « Reply #4 on: April 18, 2022, 09:05:08 PM » Sporar has the first touch of an elephant and hes way short at this level.



I suspect hes done as a Boro player.