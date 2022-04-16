I've got to agree with the majority - our strikers like many before them have flopped in Boro shirt.
despite the fact, that he missed a sitter himself against Fulham - then Big Josh Coburn can probably hold his head up high as forward player this season. Watmore has also contributed - mainly from the bench.
the other three Sporar, Connely, and Balogun have to be viewed as flops when it comes to goals.
Chris Wilder however defends them in the gazette article - maybe so as not to knock their confidence any further.https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/chris-wilder-says-forwards-arent-23728419