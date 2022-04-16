headset

Re: STRIKERS « Reply #2 on: April 16, 2022, 03:19:22 PM » I don't think we will have the money to buy one unless it is a lower league one - we need to find one - as daft as that sounds -hence why I think he went loan and I think that might well be the route again next year. who with is anyone's guess



that or he might need to cash in elsewhere within the squad.



it will be interesting to see what we get for Spence - that might boost the coffers a touch



we need an auction with him or I don't think we will get more than 10 million at best.