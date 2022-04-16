Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Cllr David Smith  (Read 73 times)
He truly was a Tortured_Mind the sick cunt
Are you Nobby Barnes on FMTTM as well rifes me owld fruit  :ponce: :ponce: :ponce:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:32:58 PM
Are you Nobby Barnes on FMTTM as well rifes me owld fruit  :ponce: :ponce: :ponce:

What yer on about kitch? Nobby Barnes couldn't lace my boots. Or rifles for that matter. You stick to penetrating parrots and running from scallys yer soft cunt 
Yer secrets safe with my laddie   
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Only Lids chats like that.  mcl
