April 16, 2022, 01:27:36 PM
News:
Boris and other MPs banned
Topic: Boris and other MPs banned
Pigeon droppings
Boris and other MPs banned
from entering Russia!
I bet they're all devastated about that!
Bill Buxton
Re: Boris and other MPs banned
Would anyone apart from Frau Merkel want to visit Russia?
