Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 16, 2022, 01:27:36 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Boris and other MPs banned  (Read 12 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
*****
Online Online

Posts: 472


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:56:33 PM »
from entering Russia!

I bet they're all devastated about that!  :alf:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 480


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:25:54 PM »
Would anyone apart from Frau Merkel want to visit Russia?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 