Author Topic: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough  (Read 323 times)
Ben G
« on: Today at 02:08:02 PM »
Lumley dropped !

Horse bolted stable door after closed
Tory Cunt
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:14:05 PM »
Joe Lumley dropped it was coming  - I think that's the end of him in a boro shirt bar an in-play injury.

bets on


Matt Crooks
Draw 2-2
First Goal Scorer125/1
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough £2.50

Aaron Connolly
Middlesbrough 2-1
First Goal Scorer66/1
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough £2.50


Folarin Balogun
8/1
Last Goal Scorer
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough£1.00

Isaiah Jones
7/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough. £1.00

Sol Bamba
20/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough £1.00


CMON BORO...WHO WANTS IT THE MOST out of the two teams :mido:


We're middlesbrough - we're Middlesbrough !
Ben G
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:22:49 PM »
This is a full game thus farㅋ
Ben G
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:27:22 PM »
Thats two handballs theyve got away with
kippers
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:42:06 PM »
What the fuck is wrong with Bola?
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:44:06 PM »
i will take the draw at halftime - it is not our job as the away team to entertain or put on a spectacular that's Bournemouth's job.

it is our job to get a result on the south coast. It's Monday's game when we need to take it to the opposition.

both will be happy with a drawn to be fair - a win for either team as the sky commentary lads say is a massive 3 pts .

Get into them and fuck them up :mido:  
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:48:57 PM »
Shite Ref, definite pena.
Ben G
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:50:13 PM »
Daniels looks a lot more confident than Joanna
kippers
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:11:44 PM »
Still not getting a tune out of Connelly like.
Got to be replaced be Coburn now we getting some decent service in.
headset
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:17:01 PM »
we'll take that miss for not giving us a penna monkey

i think the is a goal in this one - who gets it fuck knows
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:21:43 PM »
Blackburn a man down at Posh.

And Sheff Ushited getting beat at their fortress by Reading.
kippers
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:29:04 PM »
Our set peices are fucking shit
headset
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:29:39 PM »
He's only on loan for a season! monkey
headset
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:30:59 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 04:29:04 PM
Our set peices are fucking shit

dont say that ive only got big sol anytime goal ...you are right like
kippers
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:38:49 PM »
I suppose we haven't done too bad with 10 men.
headset
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:42:15 PM »
see the draw out - don't lose this one now if we cant win it
Bill Buxton
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:46:11 PM »
Crooks yellow.Three match suspension.Hes turned into a right liability.
headset
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:47:05 PM »
I'm sat here busting for a piss but like the cricket ..........wont move

kippers
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:52:47 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 04:46:11 PM
Crooks yellow.Three match suspension.Hes turned into a right liability.

No problem, we will see more cultures intent from McGree
Ben G
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:53:42 PM »
Blackburn and Sheff U losing !

Ben G
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:56:16 PM »
Up to 7th!

Its back in our own hands and we need to win on Monday !
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:58:03 PM »
Yellows are part of Crooksy's game. He gets into the oppo. We'll miss him.

Daniels looked much more assured than Joanna.

We haven't half missed Jonesey.

Beat Udders feeled and we are back in the top 6!
kippers
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:00:21 PM »
Good point.

How much longer can we keep giving Connelly a run out though?
Bill Buxton
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:04:49 PM »
Another game where we failed to score yet again..Thats three in a row now and its not promotion form. We must have the worst strike force in the league.
Bud Wiser
« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:41:54 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 04:58:03 PM
Yellows are part of Crooksy's game. He gets into the oppo. We'll miss him.

Daniels looked much more assured than Joanna.

We haven't half missed Jonesey.

Beat Udders feeled and we are back in the top 6!

We won't actually. He's been rank ordinary for about a month.
