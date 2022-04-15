Ben G



AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « on: Today at 02:08:02 PM »



Horse bolted stable door after closed



Re: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:14:05 PM »



bets on





Matt Crooks

Draw 2-2

First Goal Scorer125/1

Bournemouth v Middlesbrough £2.50



Aaron Connolly

Middlesbrough 2-1

First Goal Scorer66/1

Bournemouth v Middlesbrough £2.50





Folarin Balogun

8/1

Last Goal Scorer

Bournemouth v Middlesbrough£1.00



Isaiah Jones

7/1

Anytime Goalscorer

Bournemouth v Middlesbrough. £1.00



Sol Bamba

20/1

Anytime Goalscorer

Bournemouth v Middlesbrough £1.00





CMON BORO...WHO WANTS IT THE MOST out of the two teams





Re: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:38:10 PM » Luton win a good result/win for them that - a bad result for us - should we lose our game today especially if Sheff u and Blackburn pull off wins.

a little bit more pressure placed on us now with that result



Posts: 5 011 Re: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:07:49 PM » i think with daniels between the sticks will mean less playing out from the back.



it is keeping the ball out the net that comes 1st - some might say otherwise in this day and age funnily enough



Re: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:44:06 PM »



it is our job to get a result on the south coast. It's Monday's game when we need to take it to the opposition.



both will be happy with a drawn to be fair - a win for either team as the sky commentary lads say is a massive 3 pts .



Posts: 5 011 Re: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:52:56 PM » there for the taking but they will be saying the same.



not a 1st half for the cameras but as the away team who gives a fuck ....



Re: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « Reply #12 on: Today at 04:11:44 PM » Still not getting a tune out of Connelly like.

Got to be replaced be Coburn now we getting some decent service in.

Posts: 5 011 Re: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « Reply #13 on: Today at 04:17:01 PM »



i think the is a goal in this one - who gets it fuck knows





Re: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « Reply #14 on: Today at 04:21:43 PM » Blackburn a man down at Posh.

And Sheff Ushited getting beat at their fortress by Reading.



Re: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « Reply #23 on: Today at 04:47:05 PM » I'm sat here busting for a piss but like the cricket ..........wont move



Re: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « Reply #28 on: Today at 04:58:03 PM » Yellows are part of Crooksy's game. He gets into the oppo. We'll miss him.

Daniels looked much more assured than Joanna.

We haven't half missed Jonesey.

Beat Udders feeled and we are back in the top 6!



Daniels looked much more assured than Joanna.



We haven't half missed Jonesey.



Re: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « Reply #29 on: Today at 05:00:21 PM » Good point.

How much longer can we keep giving Connelly a run out though?



Posts: 5 011 Re: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « Reply #30 on: Today at 07:32:19 PM »







sound of the headset ...



sound of the ecstasy





do you like my tune my whistle possee..







Posts: 5 011 Re: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « Reply #31 on: Today at 07:47:31 PM »



here is your starter...





it is a big tune.... I dare you to say it is not!!!





headset on the ones and 2s...







would you like another one crew !!!...



it must be a bank holiday with this one .







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KB680FvlQ4w



















Posts: 5 011 Re: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « Reply #32 on: Today at 07:58:53 PM »





other than that what a top tune!





Posts: 5 011 Re: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « Reply #33 on: Today at 08:00:46 PM »



Re: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « Reply #34 on: Today at 08:04:49 PM » Another game where we failed to score yet again..Thats three in a row now and its not promotion form. We must have the worst strike force in the league.