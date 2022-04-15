|
headset
Joe Lumley dropped it was coming - I think that's the end of him in a boro shirt bar an in-play injury.
bets on
Matt Crooks
Draw 2-2
First Goal Scorer125/1
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough £2.50
Aaron Connolly
Middlesbrough 2-1
First Goal Scorer66/1
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough £2.50
Folarin Balogun
8/1
Last Goal Scorer
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough£1.00
Isaiah Jones
7/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough. £1.00
Sol Bamba
20/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough £1.00
CMON BORO...WHO WANTS IT THE MOST out of the two teams
We're middlesbrough - we're Middlesbrough !
headset
I'm only staying out for a few hours .. so get your request in --- or I will just play an old-school you tube set.
here is your starter...
it is a big tune.... I dare you to say it is not!!!
headset on the ones and 2s...
would you like another one crew !!!...
it must be a bank holiday with this one .https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KB680FvlQ4w
