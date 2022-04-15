Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 15, 2022, 04:53:25 PM
AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough
Ben G
« on: Today at 02:08:02 PM »
Lumley dropped !

Horse bolted stable door after closed
Tory Cunt
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:14:05 PM »
Joe Lumley dropped it was coming  - I think that's the end of him in a boro shirt bar an in-play injury.

bets on


Matt Crooks
Draw 2-2
First Goal Scorer125/1
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough £2.50

Aaron Connolly
Middlesbrough 2-1
First Goal Scorer66/1
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough £2.50


Folarin Balogun
8/1
Last Goal Scorer
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough£1.00

Isaiah Jones
7/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough. £1.00

Sol Bamba
20/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough £1.00


CMON BORO...WHO WANTS IT THE MOST out of the two teams :mido:


We're middlesbrough - we're Middlesbrough !
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:38:10 PM »
Luton win a good result/win for them that - a bad result for us - should we lose our game today especially if Sheff u and Blackburn pull off wins.

a little bit more pressure placed on us now with that result
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:07:49 PM »
i think with daniels between the sticks will mean less playing out from the back.

whether that's a good or bad thing who knows.

it is keeping the ball out the net that comes 1st - some might say otherwise in this day and age funnily enough

we aint set up for the long ball forward like
Ben G
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:22:49 PM »
This is a full game thus farㅋ
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:26:36 PM »
hand was out - we should have had that one - not the second one
Ben G
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:27:22 PM »
Thats two handballs theyve got away with
kippers
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:42:06 PM »
What the fuck is wrong with Bola?
headset
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:44:06 PM »
i will take the draw at halftime - it is not our job as the away team to entertain or put on a spectacular that's Bournemouth's job.

it is our job to get a result on the south coast. It's Monday's game when we need to take it to the opposition.

both will be happy with a drawn to be fair - a win for either team as the sky commentary lads say is a massive 3 pts .

Get into them and fuck them up :mido:  
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:48:57 PM »
Shite Ref, definite pena.
Ben G
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:50:13 PM »
Daniels looks a lot more confident than Joanna
headset
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:52:56 PM »
there for the taking but they will be saying the same.

not a 1st half for the cameras but as the away team who gives a fuck ....

definite pen for us like...
kippers
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:11:44 PM »
Still not getting a tune out of Connelly like.
Got to be replaced be Coburn now we getting some decent service in.
headset
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:17:01 PM »
we'll take that miss for not giving us a penna monkey

i think the is a goal in this one - who gets it fuck knows
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:21:43 PM »
Blackburn a man down at Posh.

And Sheff Ushited getting beat at their fortress by Reading.
kippers
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:29:04 PM »
Our set peices are fucking shit
headset
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:29:39 PM »
He's only on loan for a season! monkey
headset
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:30:59 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 04:29:04 PM
Our set peices are fucking shit

dont say that ive only got big sol anytime goal ...you are right like
headset
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:34:43 PM »
big miss from them that for me...
kippers
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:38:49 PM »
I suppose we haven't done too bad with 10 men.
headset
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:42:15 PM »
see the draw out - don't lose this one now if we cant win it
headset
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:43:27 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 04:38:49 PM
I suppose we haven't done too bad with 10 men.

a shit game from both forward lines in fairness.. i get your frustration like
Bill Buxton
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:46:11 PM »
Crooks yellow.Three match suspension.Hes turned into a right liability.
headset
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:47:05 PM »
I'm sat here busting for a piss but like the cricket ..........wont move

headset
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:51:12 PM »
That's why we sing this song !!!  ...
kippers
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:52:47 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 04:46:11 PM
Crooks yellow.Three match suspension.Hes turned into a right liability.

No problem, we will see more cultures intent from McGree
