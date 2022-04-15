Ben G



AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « on: Today at 02:08:02 PM »



Horse bolted stable door after closed



Lumley dropped !

Re: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:14:05 PM »



bets on





Matt Crooks

Draw 2-2

First Goal Scorer125/1

Bournemouth v Middlesbrough £2.50



Aaron Connolly

Middlesbrough 2-1

First Goal Scorer66/1

Bournemouth v Middlesbrough £2.50





Folarin Balogun

8/1

Last Goal Scorer

Bournemouth v Middlesbrough£1.00



Isaiah Jones

7/1

Anytime Goalscorer

Bournemouth v Middlesbrough. £1.00



Sol Bamba

20/1

Anytime Goalscorer

Bournemouth v Middlesbrough £1.00





CMON BORO...WHO WANTS IT THE MOST out of the two teams





bets on

Matt Crooks
Draw 2-2
First Goal Scorer125/1
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough £2.50

Aaron Connolly
Middlesbrough 2-1
First Goal Scorer66/1
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough £2.50

Folarin Balogun
8/1
Last Goal Scorer
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough£1.00

Isaiah Jones
7/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough. £1.00

Sol Bamba
20/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough £1.00

CMON BORO...WHO WANTS IT THE MOST out of the two teams

We're middlesbrough - we're Middlesbrough ! Joe Lumley dropped it was coming - I think that's the end of him in a boro shirt bar an in-play injury.

Re: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:38:10 PM » Luton win a good result/win for them that - a bad result for us - should we lose our game today especially if Sheff u and Blackburn pull off wins.



a little bit more pressure placed on us now with that result

Re: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:07:49 PM » i think with daniels between the sticks will mean less playing out from the back.



whether that's a good or bad thing who knows.



it is keeping the ball out the net that comes 1st - some might say otherwise in this day and age funnily enough



we aint set up for the long ball forward like

Re: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:26:36 PM » hand was out - we should have had that one - not the second one

Re: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:44:06 PM »



it is our job to get a result on the south coast. It's Monday's game when we need to take it to the opposition.



both will be happy with a drawn to be fair - a win for either team as the sky commentary lads say is a massive 3 pts .



i will take the draw at halftime - it is not our job as the away team to entertain or put on a spectacular that's Bournemouth's job.
it is our job to get a result on the south coast. It's Monday's game when we need to take it to the opposition.
both will be happy with a drawn to be fair - a win for either team as the sky commentary lads say is a massive 3 pts .
Get into them and fuck them up

Re: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:52:56 PM » there for the taking but they will be saying the same.



not a 1st half for the cameras but as the away team who gives a fuck ....



definite pen for us like...

Posts: 3 160 Re: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « Reply #12 on: Today at 04:11:44 PM » Still not getting a tune out of Connelly like.

Got to be replaced be Coburn now we getting some decent service in.

Re: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « Reply #13 on: Today at 04:17:01 PM »



i think the is a goal in this one - who gets it fuck knows





we'll take that miss for not giving us a penna
i think the is a goal in this one - who gets it fuck knows

Westlane_rightwinger

Posts: 1 162





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 162Fred West ruined my wife Re: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough « Reply #14 on: Today at 04:21:43 PM » Blackburn a man down at Posh.



And Sheff Ushited getting beat at their fortress by Reading.