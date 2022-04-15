Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 15, 2022, 02:56:03 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: AFC Bournemouth versus Middlesbrough  (Read 38 times)
Gray Squirrel and 5 Guests are viewing this topic.
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 045



View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 02:08:02 PM »
Lumley dropped !

Horse bolted stable door after closed
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 992


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:14:05 PM »
Joe Lumley dropped it was coming  - I think that's the end of him in a boro shirt bar an in-play injury.

bets on


Matt Crooks
Draw 2-2
First Goal Scorer125/1
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough £2.50

Aaron Connolly
Middlesbrough 2-1
First Goal Scorer66/1
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough £2.50


Folarin Balogun
8/1
Last Goal Scorer
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough£1.00

Isaiah Jones
7/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough. £1.00

Sol Bamba
20/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough £1.00


CMON BORO...WHO WANTS IT THE MOST out of the two teams :mido:


We're middlesbrough - we're Middlesbrough !
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 992


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:38:10 PM »
Luton win a good result/win for them that - a bad result for us - should we lose our game today especially if Sheff u and Blackburn pull off wins.

a little bit more pressure placed on us now with that result
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 