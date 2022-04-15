Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Im afraid last week saw the end of our promotion hopes.  (Read 389 times)
Bill Buxton
« on: April 15, 2022, 01:40:15 PM »
A disaster of a week.
headset
« Reply #1 on: April 15, 2022, 02:18:57 PM »
monkey


not yet William lad - did the not teach you maths at school mcl

I agree lose today and that's probably it.


don't be eating your Easter eggs until Sunday don't forget
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: April 15, 2022, 03:13:05 PM »
I salute your optimism.
headset
« Reply #3 on: April 15, 2022, 05:12:48 PM »
fair enough your call - still in it  for me billy lad .. certainly not out of it is all I've got to say
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: April 15, 2022, 05:31:05 PM »
Still in our hands  :like: :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: April 16, 2022, 08:53:39 AM »
The league table is quite close  mick mick

No time for slip-ups now
Flyers Nap
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:13:24 AM »
Cant score = not a cat in hells chance of going up even if we made the playoffs
Bill Buxton
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:53:03 AM »
There is nothing  to suggest Boro will now go on a goal spree. Its not going to happen with the players we have. Maybe they will prove me wrong but they are just not good enough for promotion.
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:09:48 AM »
Well thats a shame
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:18:44 AM »
Back from your package holiday then.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:47:44 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:09:48 AM
Well thats a shame

 :alf:
headset
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:10:52 AM »
huge game today - we need a win to keep the playoff the roadshow on the go UTB!
