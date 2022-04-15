Welcome,
April 17, 2022, 11:54:54 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Im afraid last week saw the end of our promotion hopes.
Author
Topic: Im afraid last week saw the end of our promotion hopes.
0 Members and 7 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bill Buxton
Im afraid last week saw the end of our promotion hopes.
A disaster of a week.
headset
Re: Im afraid last week saw the end of our promotion hopes.
not yet William lad - did the not teach you maths at school
I agree lose today and that's probably it.
don't be eating your Easter eggs until Sunday don't forget
Bill Buxton
Re: Im afraid last week saw the end of our promotion hopes.
I salute your optimism.
headset
Re: Im afraid last week saw the end of our promotion hopes.
fair enough your call - still in it for me billy lad .. certainly not out of it is all I've got to say
El Capitan
Re: Im afraid last week saw the end of our promotion hopes.
Still in our hands
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Im afraid last week saw the end of our promotion hopes.
The league table is quite close
No time for slip-ups now
Flyers Nap
Re: Im afraid last week saw the end of our promotion hopes.
Cant score = not a cat in hells chance of going up even if we made the playoffs
Bill Buxton
Re: Im afraid last week saw the end of our promotion hopes.
There is nothing to suggest Boro will now go on a goal spree. Its not going to happen with the players we have. Maybe they will prove me wrong but they are just not good enough for promotion.
El Capitan
Re: Im afraid last week saw the end of our promotion hopes.
Well thats a shame
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
Re: Im afraid last week saw the end of our promotion hopes.
Back from your package holiday then.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Im afraid last week saw the end of our promotion hopes.
Well thats a shame
