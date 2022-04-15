Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 15, 2022, 06:46:14 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Im afraid last week saw the end of our promotion hopes.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Im afraid last week saw the end of our promotion hopes. (Read 109 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 478
Im afraid last week saw the end of our promotion hopes.
«
on:
Today
at 01:40:15 PM »
A disaster of a week.
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 5 007
Re: Im afraid last week saw the end of our promotion hopes.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:18:57 PM »
not yet William lad - did the not teach you maths at school
I agree lose today and that's probably it.
don't be eating your Easter eggs until Sunday don't forget
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 478
Re: Im afraid last week saw the end of our promotion hopes.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:13:05 PM »
I salute your optimism.
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 5 007
Re: Im afraid last week saw the end of our promotion hopes.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:12:48 PM »
fair enough your call - still in it for me billy lad .. certainly not out of it is all I've got to say
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 823
Re: Im afraid last week saw the end of our promotion hopes.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:31:05 PM »
Still in our hands
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...