April 15, 2022, 12:54:27 PM
Topic: Dyche gone
kippers
« on: Today at 11:02:31 AM »
Must say I didnt expect that.
He has done more for Burnley than any fucker.
Still can make safety too.
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:06:42 AM »
Very good manager. Dingles have been lucky to have him and Howe prior.

He bested Karanka so alot of us were blind to his positive attributes.
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:38:16 AM »
Take him here right now
kippers
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:47:55 AM »
Wont even be contenders next season.
Can see a "Burnley till I die" coming.
