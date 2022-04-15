Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 1 160





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 160Fred West ruined my wife

Re: Dyche gone « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:06:42 AM » Very good manager. Dingles have been lucky to have him and Howe prior.



He bested Karanka so alot of us were blind to his positive attributes.



