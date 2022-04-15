Welcome,
April 15, 2022, 12:54:21 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Dyche gone
Topic: Dyche gone (Read 57 times)
Big Bad Eugene
kippers
Posts: 3 154
Dyche gone
Today
at 11:02:31 AM »
Must say I didnt expect that.
He has done more for Burnley than any fucker.
Still can make safety too.
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 160
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Dyche gone
Today
at 11:06:42 AM »
Very good manager. Dingles have been lucky to have him and Howe prior.
He bested Karanka so alot of us were blind to his positive attributes.
Minge
Posts: 10 908
Superstar
Re: Dyche gone
Today
at 11:38:16 AM »
Take him here right now
kippers
Posts: 3 154
Re: Dyche gone
Today
at 11:47:55 AM »
Wont even be contenders next season.
Can see a "Burnley till I die" coming.
