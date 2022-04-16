headset

going with an each-way treble on the nags.





Newcastle 14.35 - Harry's Bar



Newcastle 15.10 - Space Cowboy



Newcastle 16.15 - Nate The Great.







and it wouldn't be a bet without a headset tricky treble thrown in. The daddy bet of 3 draws again



Birmingham V Coventry - draw



Sheff Utd V Reading - draw.



West Brom V Blackpool - draw ..





I've kept away from the early kick-off, but fancy that one to end in a draw and, all most went with it instead of West Brom ...famous last words











