Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 15, 2022, 08:24:53 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Headsets good friday money spinner !  (Read 58 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 986


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:19:30 AM »
it's a Friday special on the betting front from headset.

going with an each-way treble on the nags.


Newcastle 14.35 - Harry's Bar

Newcastle 15.10 - Space Cowboy

Newcastle 16.15 - Nate The Great.



and it wouldn't be a bet without a headset tricky treble thrown in. The daddy bet of 3 draws again

Birmingham V Coventry - draw

Sheff Utd V Reading - draw.

West Brom V Blackpool - draw ..


I've kept away from the early kick-off, but fancy that one to end in a draw and, all most went with it instead of West Brom ...famous last words





Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 056


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:43:38 AM »
Sheff Utd
Blackburn
W Brom
Stoke
Draw preston v Wall


Leaving ours alone but evens for Bournemouth looks good with Dael in side
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 