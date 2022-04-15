headset

Offline



Posts: 4 986





Posts: 4 986 There-ll be no what-ifs for Chris Wilder. « on: Today at 06:52:00 AM »



unless it's a dodgy ref's decision that scuppers us from winning a game.



then with 6 games to go and the position we are currently in - it is good enough or not good enough for the playoffs - that's basically it it for me whatever excuses might get rolled out should we fail our top 6 target.



that said and I've said it before I didn't expect us to be pushing for the top 6 when he came in. So he is on a free hit as such but equally not one I would like to see us fail. As crazy as that sounds.



the pressure of doing well this year should we fail - is the fact the expectation levels will increase on all involved next year - so the is some pressure to succeed either this year or next year. You cant hide that fact.





the head is saying a draw today - heart will be going with the win - I think we need 6pts in these next 2, but 4pts I would probably take if offered it now in all fairness. 2 places are still up for grabs in my eyes.



i hope the traveling fans get to see a good game and we get something from it - hell of trip for them, but still sold out.





OH WILDER SAID HE FUCKING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR ....







https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/therell-no-what-ifs-chris-23694985







that's the way to play it.unless it's a dodgy ref's decision that scuppers us from winning a game.then with 6 games to go and the position we are currently in - it is good enough or not good enough for the playoffs - that's basically it it for me whatever excuses might get rolled out should we fail our top 6 target.that said and I've said it before I didn't expect us to be pushing for the top 6 when he came in. So he is on a free hit as such but equally not one I would like to see us fail. As crazy as that sounds.the pressure of doing well this year should we fail - is the fact the expectation levels will increase on all involved next year - so the is some pressure to succeed either this year or next year. You cant hide that fact.the head is saying a draw today - heart will be going with the win - I think we need 6pts in these next 2, but 4pts I would probably take if offered it now in all fairness. 2 places are still up for grabs in my eyes.i hope the traveling fans get to see a good game and we get something from it - hell of trip for them, but still sold out.OH WILDER SAID HE FUCKING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR .... Logged