April 15, 2022, 08:24:47 AM
Author Topic: There-ll be no what-ifs for Chris Wilder.
« on: Today at 06:52:00 AM »
that's the way to play it.

unless it's a dodgy ref's decision that scuppers us from winning a game.

then with 6 games to go and the position we are currently in - it is good enough or not good enough for the playoffs - that's basically it it for me whatever excuses might get rolled out should we fail our top 6 target.

that said and I've said it before I didn't expect us to be pushing for the top 6 when he came in. So he is on a free hit as such but equally not one I would like to see us fail. As crazy as that sounds.

the pressure of doing well this year should we fail - is the fact the expectation levels will increase on all involved next year - so the is some pressure to succeed either this year or next year. You cant hide that fact.


the head is saying a draw today - heart will be going with the win - I think we need 6pts in these next 2, but 4pts I would probably take if offered it now in all fairness. 2 places are still up for grabs in my eyes.

i hope the traveling fans get to see a good game and we get something from it - hell of trip for them, but still sold out.


OH WILDER SAID HE FUCKING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR ....:mido:



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/therell-no-what-ifs-chris-23694985
