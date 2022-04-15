headset

Offline



Posts: 4 986





Posts: 4 986 UFC superstar Conor McGregor « on: Today at 06:26:44 AM »



I think he has one more pull in him fighting on his terms if you like - lose his next fight and think that's him probably done in terms of achieving the top of the tree status again in the UFC.



It's okay being the money-spinner but you have to back it up as a winner to be No 1.



Boxing is still the top fight game but MMA must be closing in on it for viewers... I can watch both to be fair





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18263963/conor-mcgregor-next-fight-broken-leg-sparring-ufc-news/ back in training and might well be making a comeback. He has certainly made his wedge and was box office and could fight.I think he has one more pull in him fighting on his terms if you like - lose his next fight and think that's him probably done in terms of achieving the top of the tree status again in the UFC.It's okay being the money-spinner but you have to back it up as a winner to be No 1.Boxing is still the top fight game but MMA must be closing in on it for viewers... I can watch both to be fair Logged