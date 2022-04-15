Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 15, 2022, 08:24:40 AM
Topic: UFC superstar Conor McGregor
on: Today at 06:26:44 AM
back in training and might well be making a comeback. He has certainly made his wedge and was box office and could fight.

I think he has one more pull in him fighting on his terms if you like - lose his next fight and think that's him probably done in terms of achieving the top of the tree status again in the UFC.

It's okay being the money-spinner but you have to back it up as a winner to be No 1.

Boxing is still the top fight game but MMA must be closing in on it for viewers... I can watch both to be fair


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18263963/conor-mcgregor-next-fight-broken-leg-sparring-ufc-news/
