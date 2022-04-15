headset

« on: April 15, 2022, 05:38:18 AM »





and as usual, the rabid lefties are up in arms over anything tory before it is even had the chance to fail - maybe that's why Labour never get in -------------------- they never change and are never prepared to give something a go - everything is downbeat and a non-starter with that party & its supporters







a decent article on the matter from The Sun's Mercy Muroki.



I did read somewhere that Rwanda is suffering a shortage of males - so it is not a bad idea whats so ever if they are looking for a fresh start in life.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18270163/boris-johnson-migrant-rwanda-plan-stroke-of-genius/





Gingerpig

Re: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius « Reply #2 on: April 15, 2022, 09:30:44 AM » The beloved EU has the same agreement with Turkey , OTR never seem to mention that strangely , the further away from the leeching lawyers of this country the better , they are raking it in shamelessly like the smugglers do

Bernie

Re: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius « Reply #4 on: April 15, 2022, 10:33:32 AM » Id not twigged until I read about it in depth, that even if they get accepted and granted asylum, they get granted asylum for Rwanda and not the UK!!!!



So pass or fail they are not coming here!!!



If Boris can make this work I reckon hell win the next election Logged

kippers

Re: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius « Reply #18 on: Today at 09:56:12 AM » Fact is, asylum seekers on the bones of their arses are paying thousands to people traffickers and gangs.

These arent just dinghy people, they are lorry loads of dead vietnamese. That's the uncomfortable true that the "bleeding hearts" dont like to discuss.

This "offshoring" illegal migrants is to break the criminal cycle, because the fucking French cant. Logged