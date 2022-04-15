Welcome,
April 20, 2022, 12:30:05 PM
Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius
Topic: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius
headset
Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius
April 15, 2022, 05:38:18 AM »
obviously its caused conflicting views - as was half expected
and as usual, the rabid lefties are up in arms over anything tory before it is even had the chance to fail - maybe that's why Labour never get in -------------------- they never change and are never prepared to give something a go - everything is downbeat and a non-starter with that party & its supporters
a decent article on the matter from The Sun's Mercy Muroki.
I did read somewhere that Rwanda is suffering a shortage of males - so it is not a bad idea whats so ever if they are looking for a fresh start in life.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18270163/boris-johnson-migrant-rwanda-plan-stroke-of-genius/
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius
April 15, 2022, 09:14:36 AM »
Blunkett had the idea but ..didnt see it through.
Gingerpig
Re: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius
April 15, 2022, 09:30:44 AM »
The beloved EU has the same agreement with Turkey , OTR never seem to mention that strangely , the further away from the leeching lawyers of this country the better , they are raking it in shamelessly like the smugglers do
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
kippers
Re: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius
April 15, 2022, 10:22:59 AM »
I see that Matthew Wright is ready to burst in disgust at the mention of this. Him and other media cocks like him are so out of touch with British opinion.
Bernie
Re: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius
April 15, 2022, 10:33:32 AM »
Id not twigged until I read about it in depth, that even if they get accepted and granted asylum, they get granted asylum for Rwanda and not the UK!!!!
So pass or fail they are not coming here!!!
If Boris can make this work I reckon hell win the next election
kippers
Re: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius
April 15, 2022, 11:06:12 AM »
The media and Lineker types ain't gonna let this drop though.
Westlane_rightwinger
Re: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius
April 15, 2022, 11:07:34 AM »
It's causing so much upset OTR..I shouldn't snigger
Bill Buxton
Re: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius
April 15, 2022, 11:47:05 AM »
Its an excellent policy but will fat Boris carry it out?
Gingerpig
Re: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius
April 15, 2022, 11:47:37 AM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on April 15, 2022, 11:07:34 AM
It's causing so much upset OTR..I shouldn't snigger
Yes it is & its when to drop the bomb in the thread
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius
April 15, 2022, 01:51:39 PM »
I wonder if anyone of them have ever wandered down Parliament Road on an evening and marvelled at the sight of all those migrant doctors, dentists and lawyers?
Tory Cunt
kippers
Re: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius
April 15, 2022, 01:54:12 PM »
They all live in London dony they?
headset
Re: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius
April 16, 2022, 03:34:48 PM »
Quote from: kippers on April 15, 2022, 01:54:12 PM
They all live in London dony they?
I don't think you are far from the truth with that comment.
Bud Wiser
Re: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius
Yesterday
at 05:40:12 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on April 15, 2022, 10:33:32 AM
Id not twigged until I read about it in depth, that even if they get accepted and granted asylum, they get granted asylum for Rwanda and not the UK!!!!
So pass or fail they are not coming here!!!
Wanna bet?
If
When they get granted asylum they'll be flown straight back to El Dorado, all courtesy of the UK tax payer.
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius
Yesterday
at 06:05:43 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on April 15, 2022, 01:51:39 PM
I wonder if anyone of them have ever wandered down Parliament Road on an evening and marvelled at the sight of all those migrant doctors, dentists and lawyers?
Looking from the other side of that racism, have they ever walked through the hospitals of the UK and seen all the English doctors and other staff saving lives?
Rutters
Re: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius
Yesterday
at 09:58:13 PM »
It's even more GENIUS than you think.
If the dinghies stop it's a Tory win.
If the leftist lawyers, judges and Labour politicians stop it happening then the Tories propose new legislation to make it happen, just before the next election...Tory win.
Bill Buxton
Re: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius
Yesterday
at 10:03:17 PM »
The Rwanda plan if it can be seen to be working would win Boris the next election. Outside Labours echo chamber the invasion of the dinghy people is really pissing off a vast section of the electorate.Labour have no answer to this problem apart from doing nothing.
headset
Re: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius
Today
at 07:26:12 AM »
plenty are still planning on making the dangerous trip over the channel.
despite the Rwanda threat!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18309550/britain-rwanda-plan-migrants-still-come/
Bernie
Re: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius
Today
at 09:35:59 AM »
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 07:26:12 AM
plenty are still planning on making the dangerous trip over the channel.
despite the Rwanda threat!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18309550/britain-rwanda-plan-migrants-still-come/
Think that will change if it's shown that people really are being sent on to Rwanda.
kippers
Re: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius
Today
at 09:56:12 AM »
Fact is, asylum seekers on the bones of their arses are paying thousands to people traffickers and gangs.
These arent just dinghy people, they are lorry loads of dead vietnamese. That's the uncomfortable true that the "bleeding hearts" dont like to discuss.
This "offshoring" illegal migrants is to break the criminal cycle, because the fucking French cant.
Bernie
Re: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius
Today
at 10:04:31 AM »
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 09:56:12 AM
Fact is, asylum seekers on the bones of their arses are paying thousands to people traffickers and gangs.
These arent just dinghy people, they are lorry loads of dead vietnamese. That's the uncomfortable true that the "bleeding hearts" dont like to discuss.
This "offshoring" illegal migrants is to break the criminal cycle, because the fucking French cant.
As far as the French go, i don';t really blame them.
They can't stop them coming in as they have open borders due to the EU, and why would they want to stop them leaving France and coming to the UK? They don't want them, and the migrants don't want to be there. They will be glad to see the back of them.
kippers
Re: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius
Today
at 10:17:37 AM »
That's true, our neighbours are counts and we have spanked hundreds of millions trying 'unsuccessfully' to get them to do the right thing.
When people drown and pictures of dead little boys are shown on beaches who is most outraged ? The very people who want to encourage these dangerous crossings.
Rutters
Re: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius
Today
at 11:40:58 AM »
It's the same people wanting the migrants out of France who simultaneously preach that immigration is so good for them.
