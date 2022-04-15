Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 19, 2022, 11:05:58 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius  (Read 490 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 037


View Profile
« on: April 15, 2022, 05:38:18 AM »
obviously its caused conflicting views - as was half expected


and as usual, the rabid lefties are up in arms over anything tory before it is even had the chance to fail - maybe that's why Labour never get in  -------------------- they never change and are never prepared to give something a go - everything is downbeat and a non-starter with that party & its supporters monkey



a decent article on the matter from The Sun's Mercy Muroki.

I did read somewhere that Rwanda is suffering a shortage of males - so it is not a bad idea whats so ever if they are looking for a fresh start in life.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18270163/boris-johnson-migrant-rwanda-plan-stroke-of-genius/
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 166


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: April 15, 2022, 09:14:36 AM »
Blunkett had the idea but..didnt see it through. 
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 061


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: April 15, 2022, 09:30:44 AM »
The beloved EU  has the same agreement with Turkey , OTR never seem to mention that strangely , the further away from the leeching lawyers of this country the better , they are raking it in shamelessly like the smugglers do
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 181


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: April 15, 2022, 10:22:59 AM »
I see that Matthew Wright is ready to burst in disgust at the mention of this. Him and other media cocks like him are so out of touch with British opinion.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 601


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: April 15, 2022, 10:33:32 AM »
Id not twigged until I read about it in depth, that even if they get accepted and granted asylum, they get granted asylum for Rwanda and not the UK!!!!

So pass or fail they are not coming here!!!

If Boris can make this work I reckon hell win the next election
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 181


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: April 15, 2022, 11:06:12 AM »
The media and Lineker types ain't gonna let this drop though.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 166


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: April 15, 2022, 11:07:34 AM »
It's causing so much upset OTR..I shouldn't snigger
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 505


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: April 15, 2022, 11:47:05 AM »
Its an excellent policy but will fat Boris carry it out?
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 061


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: April 15, 2022, 11:47:37 AM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on April 15, 2022, 11:07:34 AM
It's causing so much upset OTR..I shouldn't snigger

Yes it is & its when to drop the bomb in the thread  :alf: :alf:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 059



View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: April 15, 2022, 01:51:39 PM »
I wonder if anyone of them have ever wandered down Parliament Road on an evening and marvelled at the sight of all those migrant doctors, dentists and lawyers?
Logged
Tory Cunt
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 181


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: April 15, 2022, 01:54:12 PM »
They all live in London dony they?
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 037


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: April 16, 2022, 03:34:48 PM »
Quote from: kippers on April 15, 2022, 01:54:12 PM
They all live in London dony they?

monkey

I don't think you are far from the truth with that comment.
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 316

Bausor OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:40:12 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on April 15, 2022, 10:33:32 AM
Id not twigged until I read about it in depth, that even if they get accepted and granted asylum, they get granted asylum for Rwanda and not the UK!!!!

So pass or fail they are not coming here!!!


Wanna bet?

If When they get granted asylum they'll be flown straight back to El Dorado, all courtesy of the UK tax payer.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 615



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:05:43 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on April 15, 2022, 01:51:39 PM
I wonder if anyone of them have ever wandered down Parliament Road on an evening and marvelled at the sight of all those migrant doctors, dentists and lawyers?

Looking from the other side of that racism, have they ever walked through the hospitals of the UK and seen all the English doctors and other staff saving lives? 
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 653


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:58:13 PM »
It's even more GENIUS than you think.

If the dinghies stop it's a Tory win.

If the leftist lawyers, judges and Labour politicians stop it happening then the Tories propose new legislation to make it happen, just before the next election...Tory win.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 505


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:03:17 PM »
The Rwanda plan if it can be seen to be working would win Boris the next election. Outside Labours echo chamber the invasion of the dinghy people is really pissing off a vast section of the electorate.Labour have no answer to this problem apart from doing nothing.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 