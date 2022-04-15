Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius  (Read 192 times)
obviously its caused conflicting views - as was half expected


and as usual, the rabid lefties are up in arms over anything tory before it is even had the chance to fail - maybe that's why Labour never get in  -------------------- they never change and are never prepared to give something a go - everything is downbeat and a non-starter with that party & its supporters monkey



a decent article on the matter from The Sun's Mercy Muroki.

I did read somewhere that Rwanda is suffering a shortage of males - so it is not a bad idea whats so ever if they are looking for a fresh start in life.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18270163/boris-johnson-migrant-rwanda-plan-stroke-of-genius/
Blunkett had the idea but..didnt see it through. 
The beloved EU  has the same agreement with Turkey , OTR never seem to mention that strangely , the further away from the leeching lawyers of this country the better , they are raking it in shamelessly like the smugglers do
I see that Matthew Wright is ready to burst in disgust at the mention of this. Him and other media cocks like him are so out of touch with British opinion.
Id not twigged until I read about it in depth, that even if they get accepted and granted asylum, they get granted asylum for Rwanda and not the UK!!!!

So pass or fail they are not coming here!!!

If Boris can make this work I reckon hell win the next election
The media and Lineker types ain't gonna let this drop though.
It's causing so much upset OTR..I shouldn't snigger
Its an excellent policy but will fat Boris carry it out?
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 11:07:34 AM
It's causing so much upset OTR..I shouldn't snigger

Yes it is & its when to drop the bomb in the thread  :alf: :alf:
