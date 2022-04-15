headset

Boris plan to send migrants to Rwanda is a stroke of genius
Today at 05:38:18 AM





and as usual, the rabid lefties are up in arms over anything tory before it is even had the chance to fail - maybe that's why Labour never get in -------------------- they never change and are never prepared to give something a go - everything is downbeat and a non-starter with that party & its supporters







a decent article on the matter from The Sun's Mercy Muroki.



I did read somewhere that Rwanda is suffering a shortage of males - so it is not a bad idea whats so ever if they are looking for a fresh start in life.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18270163/boris-johnson-migrant-rwanda-plan-stroke-of-genius/





