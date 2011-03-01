Welcome,
April 15, 2022, 10:43:45 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Extreme left wing bigot
Author
Topic: Extreme left wing bigot (Read 159 times)
38red
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 158
Extreme left wing bigot
Will be lauded by the Westy Zealots.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-politics-61106124
Ollyboro
Posts: 528
Re: Extreme left wing bigot
And now no longer endorsed by the Labour Party. Well done Labour.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 605
Re: Extreme left wing bigot
Oooff, what an arsehole.
headset
Posts: 4 986
Re: Extreme left wing bigot
dirty & naughty that from the Labour candidate!
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 158
Re: Extreme left wing bigot
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 10:24:11 PM
And now no longer endorsed by the Labour Party. Well done Labour.
Theres simply too many of them in the Labour ranks even with smelly Corbyn on the fringes for it to be dismissed as an isolated incident, Golly.
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 058
Re: Extreme left wing bigot
Posted his tweet in arabic .......as you do , in Britain
kippers
Posts: 3 151
Re: Extreme left wing bigot
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Today
at 09:11:38 AM
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 10:24:11 PM
And now no longer endorsed by the Labour Party. Well done Labour.
Theres simply too many of them in the Labour ranks even with smelly Corbyn on the fringes for it to be dismissed as an isolated incident, Golly.
Correct. The Boris bashers need to be careful what they wish for.
