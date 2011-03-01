Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Extreme left wing bigot  (Read 158 times)
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« on: Yesterday at 09:45:30 PM »
Will be lauded by the Westy Zealots.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-politics-61106124
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:24:11 PM »
And now no longer endorsed by the Labour Party. Well done Labour.
I know where you live
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:25:21 PM »
Oooff, what an arsehole.
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:12:22 AM »
dirty & naughty that from the Labour candidate!
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:11:38 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 10:24:11 PM
And now no longer endorsed by the Labour Party. Well done Labour.

Theres simply too many of them in the Labour ranks even with smelly Corbyn on the fringes for it to be dismissed as an isolated incident, Golly.
Gingerpig
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:32:58 AM »
Posted his tweet in arabic .......as you do , in Britain  :redcard:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
kippers
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:19:38 AM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 09:11:38 AM
Theres simply too many of them in the Labour ranks even with smelly Corbyn on the fringes for it to be dismissed as an isolated incident, Golly.

Correct.  The Boris bashers need to be careful what they wish for.
