April 14, 2022, 11:17:22 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Extreme left wing bigot
Author
Topic: Extreme left wing bigot (Read 43 times)
Big Bad Eugene
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 156
Fred West ruined my wife
Extreme left wing bigot
Will be lauded by the Westy Zealots.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-politics-61106124
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 528
Infant Herpes
Re: Extreme left wing bigot
And now no longer endorsed by the Labour Party. Well done Labour.
I know where you live
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 604
Re: Extreme left wing bigot
Oooff, what an arsehole.
