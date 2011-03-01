Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 14, 2022, 11:17:22 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Extreme left wing bigot  (Read 43 times)
Big Bad Eugene and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 156


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:45:30 PM »
Will be lauded by the Westy Zealots.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-politics-61106124
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 528


Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:24:11 PM »
And now no longer endorsed by the Labour Party. Well done Labour.
Logged
I know where you live
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 604



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:25:21 PM »
Oooff, what an arsehole.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 