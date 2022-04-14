Welcome,
April 16, 2022, 11:30:09 AM
EL CAPITAN!!!!!!
Author
Topic: EL CAPITAN!!!!!! (Read 263 times)
Big Bad Eugene
and 5 Guests are viewing this topic.
Big Bad Eugene
Online
Posts: 21
EL CAPITAN!!!!!!
«
on:
April 14, 2022, 05:39:18 PM »
"I imagine there will be a lot of celebratory posts on far right message boards. That tells you all you need to know about this."
Fucking shitehouse coward. Go to your lefty brothers and stay there
Logged
SmogOnTour
Offline
Posts: 1 874
Re: EL CAPITAN!!!!!!
«
Reply #1 on:
April 14, 2022, 06:57:28 PM »
He's begging for those likes so he can feel he fits in.
Logged
Big Bad Eugene
Online
Posts: 21
Re: EL CAPITAN!!!!!!
«
Reply #2 on:
April 14, 2022, 07:06:26 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on April 14, 2022, 06:57:28 PM
He's begging for those likes so he can feel he fits in.
The lad is a wretch. He'd rather have a like off cleasby than a laugh with the troops
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 823
Re: EL CAPITAN!!!!!!
«
Reply #3 on:
April 14, 2022, 07:08:16 PM »
Got my slippers right under the table there lads. Its great to be back home
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Archie Stevens
Offline
Posts: 318
Re: EL CAPITAN!!!!!!
«
Reply #4 on:
April 14, 2022, 08:23:37 PM »
Now then Euginie
Do you go reporting messages board threads to local "faces" you don't even know?
Hope not bro.
They don't have them on speed dial. Everyone knows their gobshite ratings.
Peace out
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 5 050
Re: EL CAPITAN!!!!!!
«
Reply #5 on:
April 14, 2022, 08:36:19 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 14, 2022, 07:08:16 PM
Got my slippers right under the table there lads. Its great to be back home
You still okay for that bumming on Monday?
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 997
Re: EL CAPITAN!!!!!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 05:52:27 AM »
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on April 14, 2022, 07:06:26 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on April 14, 2022, 06:57:28 PM
He's begging for those likes so he can feel he fits in.
The lad is a wretch. He'd rather have a like off cleasby than a laugh with the troops
without wanting to take sides - i did find that quite funny - especially the Cleasby bit
Logged
Big Bad Eugene
Online
Posts: 21
Re: EL CAPITAN!!!!!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:11:15 AM »
Mattys face when cleasby is giving him a happy ending
Logged
