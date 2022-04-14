Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 16, 2022, 11:30:09 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: EL CAPITAN!!!!!!  (Read 263 times)
Big Bad Eugene and 5 Guests are viewing this topic.
Big Bad Eugene

Online Online

Posts: 21


View Profile
« on: April 14, 2022, 05:39:18 PM »
"I imagine there will be a lot of celebratory posts on far right message boards. That tells you all you need to know about this."


Fucking shitehouse coward. Go to your lefty brothers and stay there  BLM
Logged
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 874


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: April 14, 2022, 06:57:28 PM »
He's begging for those likes so he can feel he fits in.
Logged
Big Bad Eugene

Online Online

Posts: 21


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: April 14, 2022, 07:06:26 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on April 14, 2022, 06:57:28 PM
He's begging for those likes so he can feel he fits in.

The lad is a wretch. He'd rather have a like off cleasby than a laugh with the troops  lost
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 823



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: April 14, 2022, 07:08:16 PM »
Got my slippers right under the table there lads. Its great to be back home  :pope2:











 :nige: :nige: :meltdown:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Archie Stevens
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 318


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: April 14, 2022, 08:23:37 PM »
Now then Euginie
Do you go reporting messages board threads to local "faces" you don't even know?
Hope not bro.
They don't have them on speed dial. Everyone knows their gobshite ratings.
Peace out
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 050



View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: April 14, 2022, 08:36:19 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 14, 2022, 07:08:16 PM
Got my slippers right under the table there lads. Its great to be back home  :pope2:






You still okay for that bumming on Monday?




 :nige: :nige: :meltdown:
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 997


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:52:27 AM »
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on April 14, 2022, 07:06:26 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on April 14, 2022, 06:57:28 PM
He's begging for those likes so he can feel he fits in.

The lad is a wretch. He'd rather have a like off cleasby than a laugh with the troops  lost

monkey

without wanting to take sides - i did find that quite funny - especially the Cleasby bit :like:
Logged
Big Bad Eugene

Online Online

Posts: 21


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:11:15 AM »




Mattys face when cleasby is giving him a happy ending 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 