April 14, 2022, 09:11:18 PM
Author Topic: EL CAPITAN!!!!!!  (Read 113 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Big Bad Eugene

Posts: 18


« on: Today at 05:39:18 PM »
"I imagine there will be a lot of celebratory posts on far right message boards. That tells you all you need to know about this."


Fucking shitehouse coward. Go to your lefty brothers and stay there  BLM
Logged
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 874


« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:57:28 PM »
He's begging for those likes so he can feel he fits in.
Logged
Big Bad Eugene

Posts: 18


« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:06:26 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 06:57:28 PM
He's begging for those likes so he can feel he fits in.

The lad is a wretch. He'd rather have a like off cleasby than a laugh with the troops  lost
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 45 820



« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:08:16 PM »
Got my slippers right under the table there lads. Its great to be back home  :pope2:











 :nige: :nige: :meltdown:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Archie Stevens
Posts: 318


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:23:37 PM »
Now then Euginie
Do you go reporting messages board threads to local "faces" you don't even know?
Hope not bro.
They don't have them on speed dial. Everyone knows their gobshite ratings.
Peace out
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 039



« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:36:19 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:08:16 PM
Got my slippers right under the table there lads. Its great to be back home  :pope2:






You still okay for that bumming on Monday?




 :nige: :nige: :meltdown:
Logged
Tory Cunt
