April 14, 2022, 07:00:28 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
EL CAPITAN!!!!!!
Topic: EL CAPITAN!!!!!! (Read 43 times)
Big Bad Eugene
EL CAPITAN!!!!!!
"I imagine there will be a lot of celebratory posts on far right message boards. That tells you all you need to know about this."
Fucking shitehouse coward. Go to your lefty brothers and stay there
SmogOnTour
Re: EL CAPITAN!!!!!!
He's begging for those likes so he can feel he fits in.
